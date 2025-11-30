Left Menu

Blockbuster Weekend: 'Zootopia 2' Dominates Global Box Office

'Zootopia 2,' Disney's animated film, grossed $556 million globally over the Thanksgiving weekend. The movie registered the fourth-highest global opening ever. Universal Pictures' 'Wicked: For Good' also performed well, signaling optimistic news for theaters looking to increase attendance after the pandemic's impact on the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 22:20 IST
In a blockbuster Thanksgiving weekend, Disney's animated sequel, 'Zootopia 2,' amassed a staggering $556 million globally. This remarkable feat marks the fourth-highest opening for a film worldwide, according to studio figures released on Sunday.

Competing for audience attention, Universal Pictures' musical, 'Wicked: For Good,' also made its mark with a $92.2 million global take, raising its total earnings to $393.3 million in just 10 days.

The success of these films provides much-needed encouragement for cinema owners, eager to see a return to pre-pandemic attendance levels as the holiday season continues. The movie industry's recovery efforts hit new strides, aiming to lure audiences back into theaters.

