Trailblazing Women March Ahead: Breaking Barriers at the National Defence Academy

The National Defence Academy saw a historic Passing Out Parade with speeches highlighting technology's pivotal role in future military strategy. Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi emphasized the transformative nature of technology, connecting the power of thought to advancements in national defense capabilities.

A total of 1250 cadets took part in the ceremonial march. Among them was Siddhi Jain, who made history as the first woman cadet to earn the President's Bronze Medal. Her groundbreaking achievement coincided with the second women's batch graduation at the Academy, signifying the evolving role of women in India's defense forces.

The event, however, faced controversy as journalists protested poor visibility due to seating arrangements, with grievances submitted to defense authorities for better media accommodation in future events. Admiral Tripathi's recognition of female cadets' achievements remains a standout moment in an event marred by logistical issues.