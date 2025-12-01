Velvetor's Fragrance Revolution: Setting a New Benchmark in Indian Luxury Perfumes
Velvetor debuts in India with luxury fragrances inspired by European design, tailored for the Indian landscape. Founded by industry veterans, Velvetor offers authentic perfumes that promise style and longevity. With seven variants, each fragrance ensures performance and local relevance, elevating India's burgeoning perfume market.
- Country:
- India
A new luxury fragrance house is making its mark in the Indian perfume market. Velvetor, co-founded by seasoned beauty-industry professionals Ricky Kapoor, Mansi Kapoor, and Neha Chaudhry, offers a unique blend of European design and Indian essence.
Velvetor emphasizes the importance of a fragrance as an introduction, not just an accessory. The brand promises rich perfumes with lasting power, and its latest launch features seven distinct variants catering to different moods and occasions.
The perfumes, designed to provide up to 48 hours of wear, marry global aesthetic appeal with local relevance. As India's perfume market experiences rapid growth, Velvetor's premium positioning arrives at an opportune moment, providing consumers with high-quality options tailored to the local climate and preferences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Elekta's Evo Revolutionizes Cancer Treatment in India
India Seeks Approval for Additional $14.7 Billion Spending
IndianOil Total Pvt Ltd Launches Advanced Bitumen Derivatives Plant in Chennai
Stepping Up: India's Footwear Industry Sets Sights on Global Leadership
India Calls for Global Action Against Bioterrorism at BWC Anniversary