Left Menu

Velvetor's Fragrance Revolution: Setting a New Benchmark in Indian Luxury Perfumes

Velvetor debuts in India with luxury fragrances inspired by European design, tailored for the Indian landscape. Founded by industry veterans, Velvetor offers authentic perfumes that promise style and longevity. With seven variants, each fragrance ensures performance and local relevance, elevating India's burgeoning perfume market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 10:14 IST
Velvetor's Fragrance Revolution: Setting a New Benchmark in Indian Luxury Perfumes
  • Country:
  • India

A new luxury fragrance house is making its mark in the Indian perfume market. Velvetor, co-founded by seasoned beauty-industry professionals Ricky Kapoor, Mansi Kapoor, and Neha Chaudhry, offers a unique blend of European design and Indian essence.

Velvetor emphasizes the importance of a fragrance as an introduction, not just an accessory. The brand promises rich perfumes with lasting power, and its latest launch features seven distinct variants catering to different moods and occasions.

The perfumes, designed to provide up to 48 hours of wear, marry global aesthetic appeal with local relevance. As India's perfume market experiences rapid growth, Velvetor's premium positioning arrives at an opportune moment, providing consumers with high-quality options tailored to the local climate and preferences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyclone Ditwah's Aftermath: Tamil Nadu Braces for Continued Rains

Cyclone Ditwah's Aftermath: Tamil Nadu Braces for Continued Rains

 India
2
Sympathy and Censorship: The Aftermath of the Hong Kong Fire

Sympathy and Censorship: The Aftermath of the Hong Kong Fire

 Global
3

Manipur GST Bill: Simplifying Taxation for the Future

 India
4
Wockhardt's Breakthrough: Zaynich Accepted by US FDA

Wockhardt's Breakthrough: Zaynich Accepted by US FDA

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025