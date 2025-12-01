Velvetor's Fragrance Revolution: Setting a New Benchmark in Indian Luxury Perfumes

A new luxury fragrance house is making its mark in the Indian perfume market. Velvetor, co-founded by seasoned beauty-industry professionals Ricky Kapoor, Mansi Kapoor, and Neha Chaudhry, offers a unique blend of European design and Indian essence.

Velvetor emphasizes the importance of a fragrance as an introduction, not just an accessory. The brand promises rich perfumes with lasting power, and its latest launch features seven distinct variants catering to different moods and occasions.

The perfumes, designed to provide up to 48 hours of wear, marry global aesthetic appeal with local relevance. As India's perfume market experiences rapid growth, Velvetor's premium positioning arrives at an opportune moment, providing consumers with high-quality options tailored to the local climate and preferences.

(With inputs from agencies.)