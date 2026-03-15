Drone Strike Halts Operations at Lanaz Refinery

Operations at the Lanaz refinery, situated in Erbil, northern Iraq, have come to a halt after a drone strike ignited a fire on Saturday.

Officials are working to extinguish the flames, and activities will remain paused until the full extent of the damage has been evaluated, according to the Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Natural Resources.

This incident highlights the persistent threats to vital infrastructure in the region, with tensions continuing to impact businesses and resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)