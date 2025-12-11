Rajasthan's Global Ties: Non-Resident Rajasthanis Boost State's Growth

Rajasthan is on a robust progression path across various industries, including tourism, information technology, and renewable energy, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma stated on Thursday. He highlighted that the state's geographical and cultural assets are significant contributors to this trajectory.

Non-resident Rajasthanis (NRRs) are key players in this development, as evidenced by their active investment efforts, the Chief Minister remarked during his interaction with NRR community members from global cities including London, New York, and Tokyo. Sharma expressed optimism about Rajasthan's future, envisioning it as a leading state with collaborative support.

Further, the state government has initiated comprehensive measures to reinforce NRR connections, inaugurating the first Non-Resident Rajasthani Day alongside a dedicated NRR affairs department. This initiative includes a newly launched Non-Resident Rajasthani Policy and the expansion of the Rajasthan Foundation centers, enhancing outreach and support for NRR goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)