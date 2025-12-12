India Voices Concern Over Preah Vihear Temple Damage

India has raised concerns over reports of damage to the 11th-century Preah Vihear temple during military clashes between Thailand and Cambodia. The temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site dedicated to Shiva, sits on a cliff in Cambodia's Dangrek mountains.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal labeled any harm to the site's conservation facilities as 'unfortunate' and a matter of serious concern. Given India's past involvement in preserving the temple, the nation hopes for measures to fully protect this shared cultural heritage of humanity.

Jaiswal reiterated India's call for both countries to exercise restraint, end hostilities, and prevent escalation, encouraging them to pursue dialogue and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)