Fire at Jejuri Temple Celebration Injures Several

A local body poll victory celebration in Pune turned tragic when turmeric offerings caught fire, injuring five to six people at Jejuri temple. The fire started when 'bhandara' fell onto a lit lamp. Winning candidates Swarupa Khomne and Monika Ghadge were among those injured. Investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 21-12-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 20:39 IST
A local body poll victory celebration near Jejuri temple in Pune led to chaos as turmeric offerings caught fire, injuring multiple attendees, according to the police. The incident took place during rituals involving 'bhandara', the police confirmed.

Local party workers gathered at the temple steps to offer turmeric to Lord Khanderaya after the election results were declared. However, the joyous moment turned dangerous when some of the 'bhandara' accidentally fell on a lit 'diya'.

The fire left five to six people with burn injuries, including candidates Swarupa Khomne and Monika Ghadge. Superintendent of Police Sandip Gill stated that an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

