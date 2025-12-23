Left Menu

Delhi High Court Reviews Plea to Halt 'UP 77' Web Series

The Delhi High Court requested responses from the Centre and web series producers regarding a plea by Vikas Dubey's wife to halt the release of the series 'UP 77', based on Dubey's life. The series is set to launch on Waves OTT platform on December 25. Justice Sachin Datta has scheduled further hearings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:01 IST
The Delhi High Court has called for responses from the Centre and the producers of a new web series following a petition filed by the widow of notorious gangster Vikas Dubey. The plea seeks to prevent the release of 'UP 77', said to be inspired by the life of Dubey.

The series is slated to debut on the Waves OTT platform on December 25, prompting Justice Sachin Datta to issue a notice on the petition. The court has scheduled a further hearing for Wednesday as it deliberates on the request.

Dubey, infamous for his role in the killing of eight police officers, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh police in 2020. His wife has asked the court for a stay on the series, with a decision expected after Wednesday's proceedings.

