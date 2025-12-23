Delhi High Court Reviews Plea to Halt 'UP 77' Web Series
The Delhi High Court requested responses from the Centre and web series producers regarding a plea by Vikas Dubey's wife to halt the release of the series 'UP 77', based on Dubey's life. The series is set to launch on Waves OTT platform on December 25. Justice Sachin Datta has scheduled further hearings.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has called for responses from the Centre and the producers of a new web series following a petition filed by the widow of notorious gangster Vikas Dubey. The plea seeks to prevent the release of 'UP 77', said to be inspired by the life of Dubey.
The series is slated to debut on the Waves OTT platform on December 25, prompting Justice Sachin Datta to issue a notice on the petition. The court has scheduled a further hearing for Wednesday as it deliberates on the request.
Dubey, infamous for his role in the killing of eight police officers, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh police in 2020. His wife has asked the court for a stay on the series, with a decision expected after Wednesday's proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi High Court
- UP 77
- web series
- Vikas Dubey
- plea
- Centre
- wife
- release
- OTT platform
- encounter
ALSO READ
Shock in Gorakhpur: Man Allegedly Assaults Wife and Son Over Dinner Delay
Justice Prevails: Court Rejects UP Government Plea in Akhlaq Lynching Case
Tragedy in Radhe Nagar: Man's Final Message to His Deceased Wife
Fake Call Centre Racket Busted by Delhi Police: 10 Arrested
Delhi HC asks Centre, web series producers to reply to plea to stop release of 'UP 77', reportedly based on gangster Vikas Dubey's life.