President's Christmas Eve Message: Embrace Peace and Compassion

President Droupadi Murmu encourages people to embody the teachings of Jesus Christ by fostering a society rooted in kindness, peace, and mutual harmony. Her Christmas Eve message highlights the importance of love, compassion, and the values of equality and service, extending her best wishes to the Christian community.

On Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu extended warm Christmas Eve greetings, urging citizens to embrace the teachings of Jesus Christ. She emphasized the festival's core message of love and compassion, highlighting its role in reminding us of Jesus Christ's sacrifice for humanity's welfare.

President Murmu called on the public to reflect on and reinforce values of peace, harmony, equality, and service within society. She underscored the importance of kindness and mutual harmony, inviting all to commit to building a more cohesive community.

In her message, the President extended special wishes to the Christian community, expressing her desire for a harmonious and compassionate society.

