Left Menu

Puducherry Leaders Share Heartfelt Christmas Greetings

Puducherry's leaders extended Christmas greetings, highlighting virtues like kindness and truth attributed to Jesus Christ, emphasizing their role in guiding humanity. Lieutenant Governor Kailashnathan and Chief Minister Rangasamy expressed these messages to both local and global Christian communities, promoting unity and compassion for a developed India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:18 IST
Puducherry Leaders Share Heartfelt Christmas Greetings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry marked the Christmas season with heartfelt messages from its top leaders. Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy conveyed their season's greetings on Wednesday, emphasizing values such as kindness, affection, and truth, which they attributed to Jesus Christ, as guiding principles for humanity.

In their messages, both leaders underscored Puducherry's tradition as a hub of spiritual thought and equality. Lt. Governor Kailashnathan highlighted the importance of Jesus Christ's teachings in fostering unity and compassion, essential for India's continued development.

Additional greetings from Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam, former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, and AIADMK's Puducherry state secretary A Anbalagan, alongside various other political leaders, made the Christmas messages inclusive and widespread, reflecting a broader political unity during the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025