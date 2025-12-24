Puducherry Leaders Share Heartfelt Christmas Greetings
Puducherry's leaders extended Christmas greetings, highlighting virtues like kindness and truth attributed to Jesus Christ, emphasizing their role in guiding humanity. Lieutenant Governor Kailashnathan and Chief Minister Rangasamy expressed these messages to both local and global Christian communities, promoting unity and compassion for a developed India.
- Country:
- India
Puducherry marked the Christmas season with heartfelt messages from its top leaders. Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy conveyed their season's greetings on Wednesday, emphasizing values such as kindness, affection, and truth, which they attributed to Jesus Christ, as guiding principles for humanity.
In their messages, both leaders underscored Puducherry's tradition as a hub of spiritual thought and equality. Lt. Governor Kailashnathan highlighted the importance of Jesus Christ's teachings in fostering unity and compassion, essential for India's continued development.
Additional greetings from Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam, former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, and AIADMK's Puducherry state secretary A Anbalagan, alongside various other political leaders, made the Christmas messages inclusive and widespread, reflecting a broader political unity during the festive season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's Commitment to Compassionate Healthcare
A Call for Unity and Good Governance in Arunachal Pradesh
Presidential Veto: West Bengal's Chief Minister vs. Governor as University Chancellor
President's Christmas Eve Message: Embrace Peace and Compassion
Mashatile Hails 2025 as Year of Recovery, Unity and Renewed Confidence for SA