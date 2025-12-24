Puducherry Leaders Share Heartfelt Christmas Greetings

Puducherry marked the Christmas season with heartfelt messages from its top leaders. Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy conveyed their season's greetings on Wednesday, emphasizing values such as kindness, affection, and truth, which they attributed to Jesus Christ, as guiding principles for humanity.

In their messages, both leaders underscored Puducherry's tradition as a hub of spiritual thought and equality. Lt. Governor Kailashnathan highlighted the importance of Jesus Christ's teachings in fostering unity and compassion, essential for India's continued development.

Additional greetings from Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam, former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, and AIADMK's Puducherry state secretary A Anbalagan, alongside various other political leaders, made the Christmas messages inclusive and widespread, reflecting a broader political unity during the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)