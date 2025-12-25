Delhi CM inaugurates Atal Canteens, offering Rs 5 meals

The Atal Canteens, inaugurated on Thursday to mark the 101st birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will offer nutritious meals for just Rs 5.

The initiative aims to provide affordable and nutritious meals to workers, the poor, and other needy residents of the national capital. The government has allocated Rs 104.24 crore for the operation and management of this ambitious scheme.

Each Atal Canteen will serve approximately 1,000 meals per day, benefiting over 1,00,000 people daily across Delhi, said an official statement.

Union Minister for Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, along with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, inaugurated an Atal Canteen near 'Apna Bazaar' in Nehru Nagar, Lajpat Nagar.

Gupta, along with ministers and dignitaries, also partook of a meal at the Atal Canteen and directed officials to ensure the highest standards of food quality and hygiene.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said the Atal Canteens launched across Delhi on the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee represent a historic initiative inspired by the ideals of service, good governance, and human sensitivity.

He said that the scheme is not merely a welfare programme, but a strong commitment to extending dignified support to citizens at the last mile.

By providing nutritious meals for Rs 5, the spirit of public service is being strengthened. He added that, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi centred on service, good governance, and welfare of the poor, the initiative will ensure that no one in Delhi goes hungry.

Gupta also described the scheme as a significant step towards ensuring a life of respect and self-reliance for poor and hardworking citizens. Recalling the legacy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, she said his leadership and commitment to good governance continue to inspire public service initiatives across the country.

She said that 100 Atal Canteens are being established across Delhi. Of these, 45 canteens were virtually inaugurated on Thursday, while the remaining 55 will become operational within the next 15 to 20 days. The chief minister said a symbolic contribution of Rs 5 has been fixed to preserve the self-respect of beneficiaries, encourage responsible consumption, and prevent food wastage. Each beneficiary is provided freshly cooked meals at a nominal cost of Rs 5 per plate, while the Delhi government bears Rs 25 per meal.

Under this scheme, 100 Atal Canteens are being set up across Delhi. Each canteen will serve meals twice a day.

A standardised menu has been prepared for all canteens, including nutritious items such as dal-rice, roti, and vegetables. Facilities include modern kitchens, LPG-based cooking systems, and industrial RO water plants. To ensure transparency and smooth operations, digital token systems, CCTV surveillance, and regular audits have been put in place. In addition, the quality of food and raw materials will be regularly tested by FSSAI and NABL-accredited laboratories to ensure safe and high-quality meals for citizens.

Each meal weighs approximately 600 grams, providing an average of 700-800 calories and 20-25 grams of protein, in line with balanced and nutritious dietary norms. The lunch timings are from 11:30 am to 2 pm, and dinner is from 6:30 pm to 9 pm.

Approximately 700 people will gain employment under this scheme.

For the operation of Atal Canteens, 11 experienced agencies have been selected by DUSIB through a transparent tendering process.

