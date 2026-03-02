Left Menu

Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights: Chaos at Delhi Airport

Due to the ongoing Middle East conflict, 87 international flights were cancelled at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday. The turmoil has led to the cancellation of a total of 760 flights by Indian airlines in the past two days, affecting operations at the country's largest airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 13:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport faced significant disruptions on Monday as 87 international flights were cancelled. The cancellations occurred as airline operations have been affected for the third consecutive day due to the escalating Middle East conflict.

Officials reported that 37 departures and 50 arrivals were halted at the major airport. The turmoil in the Middle East has compelled Indian airlines to cancel 760 overseas flights over the last 48 hours, as authorities closed several airspaces in the conflict-ridden region.

Delhi Airport International Limited (DIAL), which operates the airport, noted in a statement that ongoing political developments are causing delays and schedule alterations for some westbound flights. IGIA typically handles more than 1,300 flight movements every day, making it the nation's busiest airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

