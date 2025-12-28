Dramatic Arrival: Vijay's Tumultuous Return from Malaysia

TVK chief and actor-politician Vijay experienced an unexpected stumble at the local airport on Sunday as he returned from Malaysia. The incident occurred while he was attempting to navigate a crowd and get into his vehicle.

The mishap unfolded after Vijay attended the 'Jananayagan' audio release event, which is expected to be his final film appearance. A crowd of fans and onlookers surged around him, causing a momentary loss of balance. Fortunately, security personnel were on hand to quickly assist him into the car.

Furthermore, visuals aired on television channels highlighted a minor mishap involving a car from Vijay's convoy on airport grounds. Despite the footage, officials have yet to comment on the situation.