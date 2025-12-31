Left Menu

Vijayan Warns Against Dilution of Narayana Guru's Philosophy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warned against efforts to misrepresent the philosophies of Sree Narayana Guru. Speaking at the 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrimage, he emphasized the importance of preserving the Guru’s teachings of unity and social justice, urging vigilance against fragmentation based on caste or religion.

Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cautioned against the potential misrepresentation of Sree Narayana Guru's philosophies by vested interests. Addressing the 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrimage held at Sivagiri Math in Varkala, he emphasized the need for vigilance against restricting the Guru's teachings to specific religious or community confines.

During his address, Vijayan underscored the timeless relevance of Narayana Guru's teachings, which advocate for humanism, unity, and social harmony beyond caste or religious divides. He warned that fragmenting identity-based mobilizations could erode democratic and secular principles.

Vijayan called for integrating Narayana Guru's vision with progressive ideals to uphold constitutional values of equality and social justice. He emphasized collective efforts to resist divisive attempts and to reinforce democratic traditions rooted in the Guru's teachings.

