Trailblazer Diane Crump: The Legacy of A Pioneering Jockey

Diane Crump, the first woman to ride in the Kentucky Derby in 1970, has passed away at 77. Her daughter announced her death, which follows a battle with brain cancer. Crump made history as the first female jockey to race professionally in the U.S., inspiring future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 13:02 IST
Diane Crump, a pioneering figure in horse racing as the first woman to compete in the Kentucky Derby, passed away at the age of 77. Her daughter, Della Payne, confirmed her death due to brain cancer on a GoFundMe page, highlighting the support received during Crump's palliative care.

The announcement underscored the profound legacy Crump leaves behind, emphasizing her role in breaking barriers for women in the sport. Crump's historic ride in 1970 established her as a trailblazer, inspiring future female jockeys to pursue their dreams.

The Kentucky Derby organizers paid tribute to Crump, noting her courage and the impact she had on opening doors for generations of women in horse racing. Her life and career remain a testament to perseverance and pioneering spirit.

