Honoring Statesmen: The Lasting Legacy of Vajpayee and Malaviya

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the nation-building contributions of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and educationist Madan Mohan Malaviya, defining them as ideal statesmen. At an event, he emphasized their moral integrity, democratic responsibility, and lasting influence on ethical politics and national unity.

Updated: 03-01-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 21:30 IST
In a tribute to Indian statesmanship, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extolled late leaders Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Madan Mohan Malaviya for their monumental contributions to the nation. Their portraits were unveiled at the Delhi Assembly, a symbolic nod to their enduring legacy in nation-building and democratic integrity.

Minister Singh lauded the former prime minister and educationist as exemplars of moral integrity and national duty, whose public conduct provides timeless guidance on ethical politics. The legislation echoed their vision, emphasizing national interests over transient political gains and upholding democracy's sacred trust.

Raj Kumar, accompanied by key dignitaries including Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, also launched the 'Bharat Mata' coffee table book. Speakers highlighted how both leaders' devotion to a 'Nation First' ethos laid the groundwork for modern India's development and democratic values.

