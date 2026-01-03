Empowering Legacy: Savitribai Phule Memorial Set To Inspire Generations

The Maharashtra government marked the 195th birth anniversary of social reformer Savitribai Phule with the launch of a Rs 143 crore memorial project at her birthplace, Naigaon, in Satara district. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, performing the ground-breaking ceremony on Saturday, emphasized the monument's role in inspiring people to combat injustice.

The memorial will also feature a women's training center designed to empower women by providing essential training for self-reliance, according to Fadnavis. Legislative Council chairman Ram Shinde, ministers, and other dignitaries witnessed the event commemorating Phule, a pioneer in women's education who challenged regressive social practices alongside Mahatma Phule.

Fadnavis highlighted initiatives like free higher education for girls named after Savitribai and free healthcare named for Mahatma Phule. The government's efforts to uplift women economically continue with schemes transforming "Ladki Bahins" into "Lakhpati Didis," impacting over 50 lakh women across Maharashtra.