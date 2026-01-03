Pawan Kalyan Lays Foundation for Temple Development

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan of Andhra Pradesh has inaugurated a major development project at the revered Lord Hanuman temple.

The initiative, backed by Rs 35.19 crore from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, is set to enhance facilities and offer a new 96-room accommodation for devotees.

Kalyan's intervention, following his 2024 visit to the Kondagattu temple, prompted the sanctioning of funds to meet the expressed needs of temple authorities. Additional infrastructure improvements to benefit devotees were also highlighted, with Kalyan committing personal involvement in upcoming developments.