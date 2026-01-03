Pawan Kalyan Lays Foundation for Temple Development
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan laid the foundation for new facilities at the Lord Hanuman temple, funded by TTD. The project stems from Kalyan's intervention after his 2024 visit where temple needs were discussed. The development aims to improve conditions for devotees.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-01-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 16:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan of Andhra Pradesh has inaugurated a major development project at the revered Lord Hanuman temple.
The initiative, backed by Rs 35.19 crore from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, is set to enhance facilities and offer a new 96-room accommodation for devotees.
Kalyan's intervention, following his 2024 visit to the Kondagattu temple, prompted the sanctioning of funds to meet the expressed needs of temple authorities. Additional infrastructure improvements to benefit devotees were also highlighted, with Kalyan committing personal involvement in upcoming developments.