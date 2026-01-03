Left Menu

Drama Unfolds at Marathi Literary Meet: Face-Blackening Attempt Shocks Attendees

In a surprising turn of events at the 99th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, Sandip Jadhav attempted to blacken the face of Vinod Kulkarni, the organizing committee's working president. The incident, thought to be a protest over unwaived farm loans, prompted an immediate police investigation.

Updated: 03-01-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 20:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At the 99th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan held in Satara, an unexpected incident disrupted the otherwise peaceful literary meet. On Saturday afternoon, Vinod Kulkarni, the working president of the event's organizing committee, narrowly escaped an unusual attack.

The attacker, identified as Sandip Jadhav, allegedly tried to blacken Kulkarni's face with a black substance. Known for his protests relating to farmer issues, Jadhav is not linked to any particular organization.

Tushar Doshi, Superintendent of Police, explained that Jadhav's motivations are under investigation, though preliminary findings point to dissatisfaction with the government's handling of farm loan waivers. Legal action is being pursued against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

