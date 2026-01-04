Left Menu

Controversy and Protests Erupt Over West Bengal Voter List Revisions

In West Bengal, a TMC-backed group representing the Matua community has announced statewide road blockades to protest alleged voter list discrepancies and an assault on a religious leader. The protests highlight ongoing tensions and the potential electoral impact on the 2026 polls amid concerns about identity and citizenship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-01-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 22:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Anger is mounting in West Bengal as a TMC-backed group representing the Matua community has called for statewide road blockades in response to alleged voter list discrepancies and an assault on a religious leader.

The Trinamool Congress-supported faction of All India Matua Mahasangha issued the protest call, claiming legitimate voters were excluded during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Charges of assault on a Matua 'gosai' from Shyamnagar in North 24 Parganas have sparked further tensions, highlighting the simmering unrest and potential electoral repercussions as the Matua community faces uncertainty in the lead-up to the 2026 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

