Controversy and Protests Erupt Over West Bengal Voter List Revisions
In West Bengal, a TMC-backed group representing the Matua community has announced statewide road blockades to protest alleged voter list discrepancies and an assault on a religious leader. The protests highlight ongoing tensions and the potential electoral impact on the 2026 polls amid concerns about identity and citizenship.
Anger is mounting in West Bengal as a TMC-backed group representing the Matua community has called for statewide road blockades in response to alleged voter list discrepancies and an assault on a religious leader.
The Trinamool Congress-supported faction of All India Matua Mahasangha issued the protest call, claiming legitimate voters were excluded during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
Charges of assault on a Matua 'gosai' from Shyamnagar in North 24 Parganas have sparked further tensions, highlighting the simmering unrest and potential electoral repercussions as the Matua community faces uncertainty in the lead-up to the 2026 polls.
