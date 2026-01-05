Left Menu

Syro-Malabar Bishops' Synod Sparks Renewed Focus on Community Strengthening

The 34th Bishops' Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church kicks off in Kochi, focusing on spirituality and community strengthening amidst rising concerns of attacks on Christians. Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil will officially open the assembly, with discussions expected to highlight demands for governmental action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kochi, Jan 5 — The Syro-Malabar Church is set to commence the first session of its 34th Bishops' Synod in Kochi on Tuesday, aiming for spiritual rejuvenation amid social challenges.

At Mount St Thomas in Kakkanad, Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany will lead the initial spiritual session, emphasizing meditation and prayer.

Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil is scheduled to inaugurate the synod on Wednesday. Church leaders are anticipated to press for robust governmental intervention against recent attacks on the Christian community during the Christmas season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

