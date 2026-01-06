Left Menu

Literary Mentors Resign Over Controversial Ties

Nine authors resigned as mentors from the Sharad Pawar Inspire Fellowship due to displeasure over Sharad Pawar's association with Gautam Adani. They cited ideological opposition to Adani's values as the reason. The fellowship promotes Marathi literature but recent events conflicted with their ethical principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-01-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 00:00 IST
Literary Mentors Resign Over Controversial Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nine authors have resigned from their roles as mentors in the Sharad Pawar Inspire Fellowship with "heavy hearts," citing displeasure over perceived ideological alignment between Sharad Pawar and Adani group chairman Gautam Adani.

The resignation letter, sent to NCP's working president Supriya Sule on December 29, highlights concerns over Adani's association with the Sharadchandra Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence, inaugurated the previous day.

The mentors, including Dr. Nitin Rindhe and others, expressed shock over religious terminology in an event invitation and Adani's felicitation, arguing it contradicts the fellowship's core literary values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Outrage Erupts Over Musk's Platform 'X' Amid Illegal Image Surge

Global Outrage Erupts Over Musk's Platform 'X' Amid Illegal Image Surge

 Global
2
Mysterious Tankers: Navigating Without Flags

Mysterious Tankers: Navigating Without Flags

 United Kingdom
3
U.S. Revises Childhood Immunization Schedule Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Revises Childhood Immunization Schedule Amid Policy Shift

 Global
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Rising Tensions in Gaza Amidst Tent Strike

Ceasefire Chaos: Rising Tensions in Gaza Amidst Tent Strike

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026