Literary Mentors Resign Over Controversial Ties

Nine authors resigned as mentors from the Sharad Pawar Inspire Fellowship due to displeasure over Sharad Pawar's association with Gautam Adani. They cited ideological opposition to Adani's values as the reason. The fellowship promotes Marathi literature but recent events conflicted with their ethical principles.
Nine authors have resigned from their roles as mentors in the Sharad Pawar Inspire Fellowship with "heavy hearts," citing displeasure over perceived ideological alignment between Sharad Pawar and Adani group chairman Gautam Adani.
The resignation letter, sent to NCP's working president Supriya Sule on December 29, highlights concerns over Adani's association with the Sharadchandra Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence, inaugurated the previous day.
The mentors, including Dr. Nitin Rindhe and others, expressed shock over religious terminology in an event invitation and Adani's felicitation, arguing it contradicts the fellowship's core literary values.
