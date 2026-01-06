Literary Mentors Resign Over Controversial Ties

Nine authors have resigned from their roles as mentors in the Sharad Pawar Inspire Fellowship with "heavy hearts," citing displeasure over perceived ideological alignment between Sharad Pawar and Adani group chairman Gautam Adani.

The resignation letter, sent to NCP's working president Supriya Sule on December 29, highlights concerns over Adani's association with the Sharadchandra Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence, inaugurated the previous day.

The mentors, including Dr. Nitin Rindhe and others, expressed shock over religious terminology in an event invitation and Adani's felicitation, arguing it contradicts the fellowship's core literary values.

(With inputs from agencies.)