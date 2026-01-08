Left Menu

"I put on 15 pounds": Kate Hudson opens up about her transformation for 'Song Sung Blue'

Actor Kate Hudson revealed that she gained 15 pounds and paused her skincare routine to prepare for her role in the musical film 'Song Sung Blue', according to People.

Actor Kate Hudson revealed that she gained 15 pounds and paused her skincare routine to prepare for her role in the musical film 'Song Sung Blue', according to People. In an interview, the 46-year-old actress said, "This film was fun. I didn't have to watch what I ate. I put on 15 pounds, just to be nice and soft. It was over the holiday season, so it was perfect. I wasn't working out much."

She added, "I just let myself be and enjoyed life. Although I also enjoy life when I'm disciplined and working out too, I'm not going to lie," as quoted by People. Hudson stars alongside Hugh Jackman, 57, portraying Claire Sardina in the Milwaukee-based Neil Diamond tribute act Lightning & Thunder. The film follows the couple's real-life romance and musical journey, based on the 2008 documentary of the same name.

Speaking about their on-set chemistry, Hudson praised Jackman, saying, "His superpower is to connect, whether it's on stage, whether it's on set, whether it's with anyone and everyone." Jackman reciprocated, noting that working with Hudson made him "a better actor" and praising her balance of preparation and instinctiveness in her craft, as quoted by People. Hudson also shared insights about their first recording session before filming, revealing, "We recorded before we started any filming. We sat down on a sofa ... with two microphones, and we had that moment of like, 'How's this going to work?' We didn't really know each other." Jackman added, "You seemed very at home. I'm a bit nervous in the recording studio, more nervous there than on stage, but you were very at home, I thought."

Reflecting on the early studio sessions in an October 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hudson explained, "It was a great way to get to know each other for us too because we're in the studio for hours -- before we got to go on set and play this very intimate married couple, we got to spend good time together working on the music," as quoted by People. 'Song Sung Blue', which premiered on Christmas Day, is based on the 2008 documentary by the same name that follows the band's early days and Claire and Mike's relationship, as reported by People. (ANI)

