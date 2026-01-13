Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Joins Pongal Festivities in Gudalur

Rahul Gandhi participated in the Pongal harvest festival at St Thomas English High School in Gudalur. He engaged in traditional activities such as dancing and stirring the 'Pongal' pot. Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, arrived in Gudalur around 3 PM for the event.

  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, attended the Pongal harvest festival at St Thomas English High School in Gudalur on Tuesday. The event was a vibrant display of cultural tradition.

Upon his arrival in Gudalur at around 3 PM, Gandhi enthusiastically engaged with the celebrations. He took part in a traditional dance and was seen stirring the symbolic 'Pongal' pot, a key ritual of the festival.

Gandhi's participation in the festivities underscores his connection with cultural traditions, attracting significant attention from the local community and media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

