Rahul Gandhi Joins Pongal Festivities in Gudalur

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, attended the Pongal harvest festival at St Thomas English High School in Gudalur on Tuesday. The event was a vibrant display of cultural tradition.

Upon his arrival in Gudalur at around 3 PM, Gandhi enthusiastically engaged with the celebrations. He took part in a traditional dance and was seen stirring the symbolic 'Pongal' pot, a key ritual of the festival.

Gandhi's participation in the festivities underscores his connection with cultural traditions, attracting significant attention from the local community and media.

