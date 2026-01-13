Left Menu

Beats of Faith: The Dancefloor Priest Breaking Boundaries in Beirut

Father Guilherme Peixoto, a Catholic priest and DJ from Portugal, faced controversy in Lebanon for his fusion of electronic music and religious imagery. Despite opposition, his performance proceeded, promoting a message of peace and unity. Peixoto's shows have the support of some Catholic leaders, emphasizing openness and acceptance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:34 IST
In a bustling Beirut nightclub, the pulsating rhythms of electronic music fused with images of popes in white robes as Father Guilherme Peixoto, a Catholic priest, took to the turntables. Known as Padre Guilherme to his vast Instagram following, Peixoto's performance attracted 2,000 attendees.

The event, however, wasn't without its detractors. Some Christian groups in Lebanon, including members of the clergy, lodged a formal complaint against Peixoto, accusing him of distorting Christian symbols. This marked the first significant opposition the DJ priest has faced, despite receiving blessings from members of the Church, including Pope Francis.

Nonetheless, the show went on after a legal challenge was overturned, with Peixoto donning a t-shirt featuring biblical motifs. The priest, through his music, aims to spread a message of peace in a nation troubled by external conflicts and internal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

