Colgate-Palmolive: Crafting Smiles and Building Communities in India
Colgate-Palmolive's initiatives in India focus on oral health, education, and community empowerment. Programs like 'Bright Smiles, Bright Futures' and 'Keep India Smiling Scholarships' promote health and education. Efforts in water conservation and waste management are also fostering resilience, sustainability, and empowerment in communities across the country.
True social impact emerges when health, education, livelihoods, and environment are addressed as parts of a connected ecosystem. Guided by this belief, Colgate-Palmolive continues to advance its purpose of promoting oral health, strengthening communities across India through sustained, inclusive, and prevention-led interventions.
Efforts like Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® and the Keep India Smiling Scholarships aim to build lifelong oral health habits and remove financial barriers for aspiring dental professionals. Since 2019, over 7,000 scholarships have been awarded, enhancing diversity and representation across gender, geography, and socio-economic backgrounds.
Colgate-Palmolive's focus extends to water conservation, financial literacy, and waste management. These initiatives align with national priorities, benefiting thousands across India, and reinforce public health, economic empowerment, and sustainable community practices.
