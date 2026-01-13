Left Menu

UP Metro's Kite Flying Advisory for Makar Sankranti

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) urges the public to avoid flying kites near Metro corridors during Makar Sankranti to ensure safety and prevent service disruptions. Metal-coated strings pose risks of injury, equipment damage, and service interruptions due to potential contact with electrified overhead wires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has issued a safety advisory ahead of the Makar Sankranti celebrations. The public is urged to avoid flying kites near Metro corridors to prevent accidents and ensure uninterrupted Metro operations.

Officials highlighted that kite strings, especially those that are metal-coated or made of Chinese manjha, can conduct electricity, posing serious risks to kite flyers and potential damage to Metro infrastructure. Such incidents could lead to system faults or equipment tripping.

The UPMRC specifically advises caution along the Lucknow Metro's North–South corridor, urging people to celebrate the festival in open areas away from Metro tracks to prevent service disruptions and ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

