Supreme Court to Scrutinize AI-Generated Fake Judgments: A Matter of Misconduct

The Supreme Court of India has taken a firm stance against trial courts relying on AI-generated non-existent judgments, categorizing this reliance as misconduct rather than mere decision-making errors.

Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe are conducting a detailed examination of the reported reliance on fake judgments derived through artificial intelligence.

Significant legal figures, including Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, have been involved to ensure a thorough investigation into this issue.

