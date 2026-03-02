Supreme Court to Scrutinize AI-Generated Fake Judgments: A Matter of Misconduct
The Supreme Court of India is examining a trial court's reliance on non-existent, AI-generated judgments, viewing it as misconduct rather than a decision-making error. The issue came to light during a case challenging an Andhra Pradesh High Court order. Key legal figures are involved for comprehensive scrutiny.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:16 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court of India has taken a firm stance against trial courts relying on AI-generated non-existent judgments, categorizing this reliance as misconduct rather than mere decision-making errors.
Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe are conducting a detailed examination of the reported reliance on fake judgments derived through artificial intelligence.
Significant legal figures, including Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, have been involved to ensure a thorough investigation into this issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)