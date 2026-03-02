Left Menu

Supreme Court to Scrutinize AI-Generated Fake Judgments: A Matter of Misconduct

The Supreme Court of India is examining a trial court's reliance on non-existent, AI-generated judgments, viewing it as misconduct rather than a decision-making error. The issue came to light during a case challenging an Andhra Pradesh High Court order. Key legal figures are involved for comprehensive scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:16 IST
Supreme Court to Scrutinize AI-Generated Fake Judgments: A Matter of Misconduct
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has taken a firm stance against trial courts relying on AI-generated non-existent judgments, categorizing this reliance as misconduct rather than mere decision-making errors.

Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe are conducting a detailed examination of the reported reliance on fake judgments derived through artificial intelligence.

Significant legal figures, including Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, have been involved to ensure a thorough investigation into this issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Alert Shuts Down Over 50 Schools Near Afghanistan Border

Drone Alert Shuts Down Over 50 Schools Near Afghanistan Border

 Pakistan
2
Marathwada Residents Stranded Amid Gulf Turmoil

Marathwada Residents Stranded Amid Gulf Turmoil

 India
3
Escalating Conflict: US-Israeli Air War Against Iran Expands, Impacting Global Markets

Escalating Conflict: US-Israeli Air War Against Iran Expands, Impacting Glob...

 Global
4
Gaurs Group to Pioneer Precast Revolution with Rs 100 Crore Investment

Gaurs Group to Pioneer Precast Revolution with Rs 100 Crore Investment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026