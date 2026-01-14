Historic Cave Reopens at Vaishno Devi on Makar Sankranti

The historic natural cave at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, located on the Trikuta hills in Reasi district, has reopened to devotees, an event coinciding with the Makar Sankranti festival. Officials emphasized the significance of this timing, as Makar Sankranti represents new beginnings and spiritual growth.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) announced that the cave is typically closed due to high pilgrim numbers but is made accessible in January and February. The reopening was celebrated with special rituals, including prayers and Vedic chanting, granting devotees the chance to experience the original setting of the shrine.

Under the leadership of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, the SMVDSB is committed to preserving its spiritual heritage. Strategies to manage crowd flow ensure a smooth experience, accommodating an increase in visitors as 3,05,217 pilgrims have visited the shrine during early January 2026, compared to 2,68,761 last year.