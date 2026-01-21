Culinary Diplomacy: Andhra Pradesh Woos Japanese Diplomats with Flavors
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu invited Japanese diplomats to explore more of the state after they enjoyed a traditional meal at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi. Japanese Ambassador Ono Keiichi shared his positive experience and emphasized the cultural connection through food on his social media account.
21-01-2026
In a culinary diplomatic gesture, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has invited Japanese diplomats to visit the state, following their appreciation for a traditional Andhra meal at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan canteen in New Delhi.
The Japanese diplomats, including Ambassador Ono Keiichi, experienced an authentic Andhra thali and expressed their enjoyment on social media.
Naidu reacted warmly, emphasizing the cultural exchange through cuisine and inviting the diplomats for a deeper exploration of Andhra Pradesh, highlighting the state's hospitality and the warmth of its traditional food.
