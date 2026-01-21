Left Menu

Culinary Diplomacy: Andhra Pradesh Woos Japanese Diplomats with Flavors

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu invited Japanese diplomats to explore more of the state after they enjoyed a traditional meal at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi. Japanese Ambassador Ono Keiichi shared his positive experience and emphasized the cultural connection through food on his social media account.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-01-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 14:05 IST
Culinary Diplomacy: Andhra Pradesh Woos Japanese Diplomats with Flavors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a culinary diplomatic gesture, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has invited Japanese diplomats to visit the state, following their appreciation for a traditional Andhra meal at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan canteen in New Delhi.

The Japanese diplomats, including Ambassador Ono Keiichi, experienced an authentic Andhra thali and expressed their enjoyment on social media.

Naidu reacted warmly, emphasizing the cultural exchange through cuisine and inviting the diplomats for a deeper exploration of Andhra Pradesh, highlighting the state's hospitality and the warmth of its traditional food.

TRENDING

1
Tata Communications Sees 55% Profit Surge in Q3 FY26

Tata Communications Sees 55% Profit Surge in Q3 FY26

 India
2
Meta's AI Breakthrough: Promising Models and Future Trends

Meta's AI Breakthrough: Promising Models and Future Trends

 Global
3
Karnataka Governor Sparks Legislative Standoff

Karnataka Governor Sparks Legislative Standoff

 India
4
Royal Marines' Colonel Bids Farewell as UK Strengthens Naval Ties with India

Royal Marines' Colonel Bids Farewell as UK Strengthens Naval Ties with India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026