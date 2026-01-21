Culinary Diplomacy: Andhra Pradesh Woos Japanese Diplomats with Flavors

In a culinary diplomatic gesture, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has invited Japanese diplomats to visit the state, following their appreciation for a traditional Andhra meal at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan canteen in New Delhi.

The Japanese diplomats, including Ambassador Ono Keiichi, experienced an authentic Andhra thali and expressed their enjoyment on social media.

Naidu reacted warmly, emphasizing the cultural exchange through cuisine and inviting the diplomats for a deeper exploration of Andhra Pradesh, highlighting the state's hospitality and the warmth of its traditional food.