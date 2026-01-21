Left Menu

UP Diwas: Amplifying Voices Through Street Theatre

Street plays will be organized across Uttar Pradesh on UP Diwas, January 24, to communicate public welfare schemes and social concerns. This initiative will strengthen the state's folk theatre tradition and facilitate public dialogue with the government. Topics include education, health, and civic duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:24 IST
Street plays are set to take center stage in various districts of Uttar Pradesh this UP Diwas on January 24, officials announced on Wednesday. This artistic approach aims to communicate the government's public welfare schemes, achievements, and social concerns to the public through an engaging, interactive medium.

This cultural initiative not only seeks to strengthen Uttar Pradesh's vibrant folk theatre tradition but also acts as a conduit for dialogue between the government and its citizens. Viewed as a significant move, this campaign emphasizes making UP Diwas a dynamic and participatory celebration, utilizing street plays as the communicative tool.

Monika Rani, Director General of School Education, highlighted that these performances will deliver crucial messages on education, social awareness, and civic duties. With plays taking place in selected districts across all 18 divisions, topics such as health, women empowerment, and public welfare will be effectively addressed.

