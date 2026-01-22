Kirtida Mekani: Singapore's 'Tree Lady' and Environmental Luminary Passes Away

Kirtida Mekani, the prominent environmental advocate acclaimed as one of Singapore's most influential figures in sustainability and cultural heritage, has passed at the age of 66 from a massive heart attack. Her journey began in Karnataka, where childhood experiences instilled a lifelong love for nature and environmental education.

Mekani's move to Singapore in 1990 served as the catalyst for her environmental initiatives. She became the founding executive director of the Singapore Environment Council, leading over 50 environmental programs. Her notable achievement, the Plant-A-Tree Programme, has successfully seen the planting of over 76,000 trees and continues to thrive as a citizen-driven initiative.

Through roles at the Garden City Fund and as an advocate in community gardens, Mekani was celebrated for her belief in sustainable living. Her diverse contributions spanned art and conservation, impacting various sectors including education and wildlife protection. Her commitment earned recognition with Singapore's highest environmental honor and a place in the Women's Hall of Fame.