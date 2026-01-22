Left Menu

Controversy at Magh Mela: Swami Avimukteshwaranand's Barricade Breach

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati faces scrutiny after breaking through a barricade at the Magh Mela, prompting authorities to issue a notice threatening the revocation of his land and facilities. The incident raised crowd safety concerns. The Swami's media team alleges governmental retaliation, citing a backdated notice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:11 IST
In a recent clash at Magh Mela, authorities have issued a second notice to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, questioning the allotment of land and facilities to his institution at the fair.

The altercation began after Saraswati broke through a barricade with a horse carriage during 'Mauni Amavasya', despite regulations permitting only pedestrian movement, escalating concerns of crowd safety.

Responding to the notice, Saraswati's media representative criticized the government's actions as retaliatory, mentioning that the notice was backdated, causing a delay in awareness.

