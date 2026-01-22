Left Menu

Tragedy in New South Wales: Lake Cargelligo Shooting Leaves Three Dead

In New South Wales, a shooting in Lake Cargelligo claimed the lives of three individuals, with the gunman still at large. The incident follows recent legislative changes aiming to restrict gun ownership and enhance safety measures across Australia.

Updated: 22-01-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 14:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Three people have tragically lost their lives in a shooting in the Australian state of New South Wales. The incident occurred in Lake Cargelligo, a town located approximately 611 kilometers west of Sydney. Authorities have launched an operation in the area and have advised residents to stay indoors, as reports suggest the gunman remains at large.

The victims include two women and one man, while another man has been hospitalized with serious but stable injuries. The tragic event comes amid recent efforts by the Australian government to tighten firearm regulations following a mass shooting at Bondi Beach that resulted in 15 fatalities.

New laws enabling a national gun buyback program and stricter background checks have been passed in an effort to curb gun violence. In New South Wales, new regulations limit gun possession and require gun club membership for license holders.

