Germany's Economic Outlook: Resilience Amid Global Challenges

The German economy is poised for growth despite global challenges like rising energy prices due to Middle East tensions and unpredictable U.S. trade policies, according to the DIW.

Germany's GDP is expected to grow by 1% this year, with an optimistic forecast of 1.4% by 2027, supported by robust public consumption and increased government investments in defense and infrastructure.

The DIW notes that recent U.S. trade decisions have not significantly impacted German exports, while moderate energy price hikes could slightly affect inflation and growth. However, the economy's recovery remains on track.

