Germany's Economic Outlook: Resilience Amid Global Challenges
Germany's economy is expected to grow amid global challenges, such as rising energy prices from Middle East tensions and U.S. trade policies. Despite a dampened recovery, the DIW forecasts GDP growth and moderate inflation over the coming years, supported by government investments and strong public consumption.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:17 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The German economy is poised for growth despite global challenges like rising energy prices due to Middle East tensions and unpredictable U.S. trade policies, according to the DIW.
Germany's GDP is expected to grow by 1% this year, with an optimistic forecast of 1.4% by 2027, supported by robust public consumption and increased government investments in defense and infrastructure.
The DIW notes that recent U.S. trade decisions have not significantly impacted German exports, while moderate energy price hikes could slightly affect inflation and growth. However, the economy's recovery remains on track.
(With inputs from agencies.)
