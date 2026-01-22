Rajasthan's Heritage Revival: Stepwells and Shekhawati Havelis in Focus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari emphasized the state's commitment to conserving heritage stepwells and Shekhawati havelis. Comprehensive action plans for restoration and tourism infrastructure improvements, including air connectivity and hospitality facilities, were discussed with officials in a recent meeting.
Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari announced a focused initiative on conserving the state's heritage stepwells, underscoring the government's dedication to preserving these historical landmarks. She instructed department officials to draft a comprehensive action plan for the protection and restoration of these ancient structures.
During a joint review of the Tourism and Art and Culture departments, Kumari proposed turning Mandawa into a heritage conservation model. The meeting also addressed the conservation of Shekhawati havelis, digitisation of archives, and the progress of major tourism projects, like the Amer master plan and the Pushkar corridor.
Speaking post-meeting, Kumari highlighted efforts to improve Rajasthan's tourism infrastructure, emphasizing the enhancement of air connectivity and the simplification of approvals for hospitality projects. She affirmed the importance of seamless transportation and accommodation facilities to attract more tourists.
