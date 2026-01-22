Left Menu

Rajasthan's Heritage Revival: Stepwells and Shekhawati Havelis in Focus

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari emphasized the state's commitment to conserving heritage stepwells and Shekhawati havelis. Comprehensive action plans for restoration and tourism infrastructure improvements, including air connectivity and hospitality facilities, were discussed with officials in a recent meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:06 IST
Rajasthan's Heritage Revival: Stepwells and Shekhawati Havelis in Focus
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari announced a focused initiative on conserving the state's heritage stepwells, underscoring the government's dedication to preserving these historical landmarks. She instructed department officials to draft a comprehensive action plan for the protection and restoration of these ancient structures.

During a joint review of the Tourism and Art and Culture departments, Kumari proposed turning Mandawa into a heritage conservation model. The meeting also addressed the conservation of Shekhawati havelis, digitisation of archives, and the progress of major tourism projects, like the Amer master plan and the Pushkar corridor.

Speaking post-meeting, Kumari highlighted efforts to improve Rajasthan's tourism infrastructure, emphasizing the enhancement of air connectivity and the simplification of approvals for hospitality projects. She affirmed the importance of seamless transportation and accommodation facilities to attract more tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan Boosts Rural Empowerment with Over Rs 1,590 Crore Disbursal

Rajasthan Boosts Rural Empowerment with Over Rs 1,590 Crore Disbursal

 India
2
Bribe and Betrayal: The Downfall of ASI Jaspal

Bribe and Betrayal: The Downfall of ASI Jaspal

 India
3
Sophie Devine Shines with Unbeaten Half-Century for Gujarat Giants

Sophie Devine Shines with Unbeaten Half-Century for Gujarat Giants

 India
4
Jack Smith's Testimony: Unraveling Allegations and Political Underpinnings

Jack Smith's Testimony: Unraveling Allegations and Political Underpinnings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026