Left Menu

The Road to Oscars 2023: Nominees Revealed

The Oscar nominees were announced, with winners set to be revealed on March 15. Categories include Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Actress. Films like 'Marty Supreme' and 'Sinners' are leading contenders in various categories, looking to capture the coveted award on the big night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:22 IST
The Road to Oscars 2023: Nominees Revealed

The 2023 Oscar nominees have been unveiled, creating a buzz in the film industry as the ceremony date, March 15, approaches. Prominent films like 'Marty Supreme' and 'Sinners' have emerged as frontrunners, earning nominations across multiple categories, including Best Picture.

The Best Actor category features strong contenders such as Timothée Chalamet for 'Marty Supreme' and Leonardo DiCaprio for 'One Battle After Another. Meanwhile, Jessie Buckley and Emma Stone compete for the Best Actress accolade, representing 'Hamnet' and 'Bugonia,' respectively.

Behind the scenes, directors like Paul Thomas Anderson and Ryan Coogler are recognized for their visionary work. As anticipation builds, the film community eagerly awaits to see who will triumph at this prestigious event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan Boosts Rural Empowerment with Over Rs 1,590 Crore Disbursal

Rajasthan Boosts Rural Empowerment with Over Rs 1,590 Crore Disbursal

 India
2
Bribe and Betrayal: The Downfall of ASI Jaspal

Bribe and Betrayal: The Downfall of ASI Jaspal

 India
3
Sophie Devine Shines with Unbeaten Half-Century for Gujarat Giants

Sophie Devine Shines with Unbeaten Half-Century for Gujarat Giants

 India
4
Jack Smith's Testimony: Unraveling Allegations and Political Underpinnings

Jack Smith's Testimony: Unraveling Allegations and Political Underpinnings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026