The Road to Oscars 2023: Nominees Revealed

The 2023 Oscar nominees have been unveiled, creating a buzz in the film industry as the ceremony date, March 15, approaches. Prominent films like 'Marty Supreme' and 'Sinners' have emerged as frontrunners, earning nominations across multiple categories, including Best Picture.

The Best Actor category features strong contenders such as Timothée Chalamet for 'Marty Supreme' and Leonardo DiCaprio for 'One Battle After Another. Meanwhile, Jessie Buckley and Emma Stone compete for the Best Actress accolade, representing 'Hamnet' and 'Bugonia,' respectively.

Behind the scenes, directors like Paul Thomas Anderson and Ryan Coogler are recognized for their visionary work. As anticipation builds, the film community eagerly awaits to see who will triumph at this prestigious event.

(With inputs from agencies.)