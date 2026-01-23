SENNES Launches in Kolkata: A New Era of Conscious Luxury

Kolkata, India celebrated the grand debut of SENNES, a contemporary lifestyle brand from the House of Senco, on January 16, marking a new chapter in luxury shopping. The event was marked by a fusion of design, sustainability, and star power with actress Tara Sutaria bringing her signature elegance to the launch.

SENNES aims to redefine luxury with lab-grown diamonds and responsibly sourced materials, aligning with eco-friendly standards. The launch event was attended by industry leaders and media who experienced the brand's unique philosophy through curated displays, emphasizing conscious and beautiful indulgence.

Director Joita Sen highlighted that SENNES stands for modern luxury grounded in responsibility, with the event showcasing sustainable innovation and contemporary design. The brand extends the legacy of the House of Senco beyond traditional jewelry into a future where luxury reflects values, vision, and refined craftsmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)