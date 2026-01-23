Aekyam Takes Center Stage at Global Innovation Awards

Bangalore-based Aekyam, an enterprise orchestration platform from Acuver Consulting Pvt. Ltd., has received significant international recognition at Entrepreneur Day 2025, an event recently held in Hong Kong. The AI-native platform was awarded the IFIA Best Inventions Award by the International Federation of Inventors' Associations and the Hong Kong Inventions Gold Medal.

Aekyam was acknowledged for its state-of-the-art orchestration capabilities, enabling companies to streamline complex integrations, enhance real-time decision-making, and scale AI-powered automation. These accolades highlight the platform's robust technological, economic, and societal impact and its potential to transform enterprise operations worldwide.

According to David Taji Farouki, President of the Jury at the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, Aekyam's dual recognition underscores its transformative potential in AI-driven orchestration and global enterprise solution integration. Sunny Nandwani, CEO of Acuver Consulting, emphasized the platform's dedication to enabling organizations to operate with greater speed, resilience, and trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)