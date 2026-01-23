Left Menu

Aekyam Takes Center Stage at Global Innovation Awards

Aekyam, an AI-native enterprise orchestration platform, won two prestigious international awards at Entrepreneur Day 2025 in Hong Kong. The platform was honored for its innovative orchestration architecture that simplifies system integrations and drives intelligent automation, reflecting its significant impact and future readiness in the global innovation ecosystem.

Bangalore-based Aekyam, an enterprise orchestration platform from Acuver Consulting Pvt. Ltd., has received significant international recognition at Entrepreneur Day 2025, an event recently held in Hong Kong. The AI-native platform was awarded the IFIA Best Inventions Award by the International Federation of Inventors' Associations and the Hong Kong Inventions Gold Medal.

Aekyam was acknowledged for its state-of-the-art orchestration capabilities, enabling companies to streamline complex integrations, enhance real-time decision-making, and scale AI-powered automation. These accolades highlight the platform's robust technological, economic, and societal impact and its potential to transform enterprise operations worldwide.

According to David Taji Farouki, President of the Jury at the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, Aekyam's dual recognition underscores its transformative potential in AI-driven orchestration and global enterprise solution integration. Sunny Nandwani, CEO of Acuver Consulting, emphasized the platform's dedication to enabling organizations to operate with greater speed, resilience, and trust.

