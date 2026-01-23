Community Names New Tiger Cubs at Jamshedpur Zoo

The Jamshedpur Zoo has taken a novel approach to connect with the community by involving the public in naming two newly born tiger cubs, Tara and Sara. This initiative, announced by zoo officials on Friday, drew over 550 suggestions from enthusiasts eager to contribute their ideas.

The cubs, born to Rudra and Meghna on November 27, are the latest addition to the zoo's effort to engage visitors. The public naming event, spanning four days, reflects the zoo's strategy to cultivate interest and care for wildlife conservation. The zoo's Deputy Director, Naim Akhtar, highlighted the success of similar past initiatives.

Selected names, proposed by Angel Verma, will be officially recognized on Republic Day. The participatory process underscores a meaningful cultural connection and aims to enhance awareness of wild animals. Meanwhile, the healthy cubs continue to be monitored by the zoo's veterinarians.