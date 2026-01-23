Left Menu

Community Names New Tiger Cubs at Jamshedpur Zoo

Jamshedpur Zoo engaged the public in naming its two newborn tiger cubs, Tara and Sara, an initiative aimed at fostering connections with wildlife. Over 550 suggestions were submitted, with Angel Verma contributing the chosen names. The initiative emphasized cultural connection and conservation awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:12 IST
Community Names New Tiger Cubs at Jamshedpur Zoo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jamshedpur Zoo has taken a novel approach to connect with the community by involving the public in naming two newly born tiger cubs, Tara and Sara. This initiative, announced by zoo officials on Friday, drew over 550 suggestions from enthusiasts eager to contribute their ideas.

The cubs, born to Rudra and Meghna on November 27, are the latest addition to the zoo's effort to engage visitors. The public naming event, spanning four days, reflects the zoo's strategy to cultivate interest and care for wildlife conservation. The zoo's Deputy Director, Naim Akhtar, highlighted the success of similar past initiatives.

Selected names, proposed by Angel Verma, will be officially recognized on Republic Day. The participatory process underscores a meaningful cultural connection and aims to enhance awareness of wild animals. Meanwhile, the healthy cubs continue to be monitored by the zoo's veterinarians.

TRENDING

1
BIS Seizes Gold Jewellery Over Hallmarking Violations

BIS Seizes Gold Jewellery Over Hallmarking Violations

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Canadian ex-Olympic snowboarder turned alleged drug kingpin arrested, to face US charges

UPDATE 1-Canadian ex-Olympic snowboarder turned alleged drug kingpin arreste...

 Global
3
Northeast India's Economic Boom: Tripura at the Forefront

Northeast India's Economic Boom: Tripura at the Forefront

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi's Memory Lapse Sparks VB-GRAM G Bill Clash

Rahul Gandhi's Memory Lapse Sparks VB-GRAM G Bill Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026