Bihar's Vibrant Basant Panchami: Celebrating Saraswati Puja

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with his son and other leaders, participated in the Saraswati Puja celebrations on Basant Panchami. The event highlighted students' enthusiastic participation across Patna, with prayers for wisdom and knowledge led by women. Cultural activities and pujas were conducted in schools and libraries.

Patna | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with his son Nishant Kumar and other prominent leaders, embraced the cultural vibrancy of Basant Panchami by participating in the Saraswati Puja celebrations. Held on Friday, the event was marked by community spirit and prayers for state prosperity.

The festival, highlighting the northern region's devotion to Goddess Saraswati, saw students in bright attire offering prayers, seeking wisdom, and distributing prasad. Educational institutions across Patna, from traditional Ved Vidyalayas to contemporary schools, were immersed in ritualistic fervor.

Women took a significant role in the celebrations, organizing cultural events and leading rituals at various institutions, including the Adhyanam Library. The sense of joy and community participation underscored the day, showcasing the festival's deep-rooted cultural significance in the region.

