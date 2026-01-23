Left Menu

Empowering Rajasthan's Youth: CM Sharma's Vision for Progressive Education

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasizes the crucial role of youth in national progress during a Basant Panchami event. He announced initiatives to bolster education and employment, including a foreign language school and massive recruitment drives. Sharma's government seeks to rectify past examination issues and empower all students, especially girls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:52 IST
Empowering Rajasthan's Youth: CM Sharma's Vision for Progressive Education
Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted the pivotal role of youth in shaping the nation's future. Speaking at a Saraswati Vandana event on Basant Panchami, Sharma praised young people's potential and announced state-backed initiatives to enhance their education and employment prospects.

The Chief Minister revealed plans to set up a foreign language communication skills school in Jaipur, improve educational policies, and create job opportunities through massive recruitment drives. His government is committed to providing incentives for education, skill development, and self-employment, with particular focus on supporting girls at every life stage.

Sharma's address underscored strides made in overcoming past recruitment examination challenges. Emphasizing collaboration among students, teachers, and parents as key to educational success, he also transferred substantial funds to beneficiaries via direct benefit transfer, reflecting the government's dedication to student welfare and progressive policy implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swiss Bar Owner Released on Bail Amid Deadly Fire Investigation

Swiss Bar Owner Released on Bail Amid Deadly Fire Investigation

 Global
2
Williams F1 Team Skips Barcelona Pre-season Test Amid Car Development Delays

Williams F1 Team Skips Barcelona Pre-season Test Amid Car Development Delays

 Global
3
Demand for Justice: Declassify Netaji Files Now!

Demand for Justice: Declassify Netaji Files Now!

 India
4
Dan Fallows Joins Racing Bulls as Technical Director

Dan Fallows Joins Racing Bulls as Technical Director

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026