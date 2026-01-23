Empowering Rajasthan's Youth: CM Sharma's Vision for Progressive Education

On Friday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted the pivotal role of youth in shaping the nation's future. Speaking at a Saraswati Vandana event on Basant Panchami, Sharma praised young people's potential and announced state-backed initiatives to enhance their education and employment prospects.

The Chief Minister revealed plans to set up a foreign language communication skills school in Jaipur, improve educational policies, and create job opportunities through massive recruitment drives. His government is committed to providing incentives for education, skill development, and self-employment, with particular focus on supporting girls at every life stage.

Sharma's address underscored strides made in overcoming past recruitment examination challenges. Emphasizing collaboration among students, teachers, and parents as key to educational success, he also transferred substantial funds to beneficiaries via direct benefit transfer, reflecting the government's dedication to student welfare and progressive policy implementation.

