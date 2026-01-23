Left Menu

Politicians and Students Unite for Colorful Saraswati Puja Celebrations Across West Bengal

Saraswati Puja was celebrated across West Bengal with fervor, attracting both political figures and students. Politicians from various parties visited pandals to offer prayers, while students enthusiastically participated. Police presence at Jadavpur University sparked controversy. Creative pandals highlighted themes from environmental issues to tributes for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:42 IST
Saraswati Puja was widely celebrated in West Bengal, drawing participation from political leaders and students alike. People gathered at homes, educational institutions, and clubs to honor the goddess of knowledge.

Political figures including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari visited pandals across the state as part of their community engagement efforts, underscoring the cultural significance of the event during the election period.

The event also showcased a vibrant collection of thematic pandals, some focusing on environmental concerns while others paid tribute to historical figures like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Despite controversies over police presence at certain locations, the celebrations were marked by a spirit of unity and tradition.

