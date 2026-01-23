Politicians and Students Unite for Colorful Saraswati Puja Celebrations Across West Bengal

Saraswati Puja was widely celebrated in West Bengal, drawing participation from political leaders and students alike. People gathered at homes, educational institutions, and clubs to honor the goddess of knowledge.

Political figures including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari visited pandals across the state as part of their community engagement efforts, underscoring the cultural significance of the event during the election period.

The event also showcased a vibrant collection of thematic pandals, some focusing on environmental concerns while others paid tribute to historical figures like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Despite controversies over police presence at certain locations, the celebrations were marked by a spirit of unity and tradition.

