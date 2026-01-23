Rahul Gandhi's Memory Lapse Sparks VB-GRAM G Bill Clash
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticizes Rahul Gandhi for his absence during the VB-GRAM G Bill debate. Gandhi struggled to remember the bill's name, drawing ridicule from BJP leaders. The opposition demands its repeal, asserting it undermines rural employment rights originally provided by MGNREGA.
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being absent during the crucial debate on the VB-GRAM G Bill in the Lok Sabha.
Chouhan's criticism followed Gandhi's struggle to recall the bill's name during a Workers' Convention, sparking ridicule from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.
The controversy underscores the opposition's demand for the bill's repeal, with claims it undermines the rural employment rights established by MGNREGA, an initiative Gandhi defended.
