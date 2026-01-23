Rahul Gandhi's Memory Lapse Sparks VB-GRAM G Bill Clash

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being absent during the crucial debate on the VB-GRAM G Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Chouhan's criticism followed Gandhi's struggle to recall the bill's name during a Workers' Convention, sparking ridicule from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

The controversy underscores the opposition's demand for the bill's repeal, with claims it undermines the rural employment rights established by MGNREGA, an initiative Gandhi defended.

(With inputs from agencies.)