Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Memory Lapse Sparks VB-GRAM G Bill Clash

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticizes Rahul Gandhi for his absence during the VB-GRAM G Bill debate. Gandhi struggled to remember the bill's name, drawing ridicule from BJP leaders. The opposition demands its repeal, asserting it undermines rural employment rights originally provided by MGNREGA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:51 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Memory Lapse Sparks VB-GRAM G Bill Clash
  • Country:
  • India

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being absent during the crucial debate on the VB-GRAM G Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Chouhan's criticism followed Gandhi's struggle to recall the bill's name during a Workers' Convention, sparking ridicule from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

The controversy underscores the opposition's demand for the bill's repeal, with claims it undermines the rural employment rights established by MGNREGA, an initiative Gandhi defended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Prince Harry Defends NATO Troops Against Trump's Claims

Prince Harry Defends NATO Troops Against Trump's Claims

 United Kingdom
2
U.N. Mandates Probe into Iran's Crackdown Amidst Global Debate

U.N. Mandates Probe into Iran's Crackdown Amidst Global Debate

 Global
3
Prince Harry Defends NATO's Sacrifices in Afghanistan

Prince Harry Defends NATO's Sacrifices in Afghanistan

 United Kingdom
4
Omar Abdullah Leads Pre-Budget Talks: Stakeholders Share Vision for J&K Budget 2026-27

Omar Abdullah Leads Pre-Budget Talks: Stakeholders Share Vision for J&K Budg...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026