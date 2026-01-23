Indian Delights Steal the Show at the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in a snow-covered ski resort town saw Indian cuisine capturing the spotlight. Across five days, world leaders and attendees indulged in traditional Indian fare like masala chai, samosas, and pakodas.

Iconic Indian foods broadened their appeal, with Tata and HCL Tech setting up tea stalls, while the Akshaya Patra Foundation distributed free hot khichdi, drawing substantial crowds of locals and international delegates.

An Indian food truck, Kumar Indian Food, emerged as a crowd favorite along the promenade, surpassing vendors offering Chinese and Swiss dishes. The India Pavilion and other Indian lounges featured a rich menu including biryanis and curries, reinforcing India's cultural and culinary presence at the event.