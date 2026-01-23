Left Menu

Indian Delights Steal the Show at the World Economic Forum

During the World Economic Forum in a snowy ski resort town, Indian cuisine became a star attraction. Foods like samosas, paranthas, and khichdi drew both locals and international guests, offered by Indian companies and food stalls. An Indian food truck outdrew other international options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in a snow-covered ski resort town saw Indian cuisine capturing the spotlight. Across five days, world leaders and attendees indulged in traditional Indian fare like masala chai, samosas, and pakodas.

Iconic Indian foods broadened their appeal, with Tata and HCL Tech setting up tea stalls, while the Akshaya Patra Foundation distributed free hot khichdi, drawing substantial crowds of locals and international delegates.

An Indian food truck, Kumar Indian Food, emerged as a crowd favorite along the promenade, surpassing vendors offering Chinese and Swiss dishes. The India Pavilion and other Indian lounges featured a rich menu including biryanis and curries, reinforcing India's cultural and culinary presence at the event.

