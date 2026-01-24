Robert Pattinson Reflects on Past Peculiar Scent and Upcoming 'Batman' Role

In a candid revelation, actor Robert Pattinson spoke about having a peculiar body odor during his teenage years, which he described as smelling like crayons. The 39-year-old actor addressed the topic in an interview with a prominent men's magazine, sharing how his body chemistry has evolved over time.

Pattinson recalled an earlier interview from 2020 where he was nicknamed 'crayon' due to his scent. He expressed how unusual it is to think back to those days, revealing a significant transformation in his body's natural aroma. 'My body chemistry has changed,' Pattinson told GQ in the interview, adding that his previous odor was 'vicious' before transitioning to a crayon-like smell, which he likened to a renewal of self.

On the professional front, Pattinson is set to reprise his role as the iconic caped crusader in 'The Batman Part II,' with filming scheduled to begin in spring 2026. The much-anticipated movie, directed once again by Matt Reeves, is slated for an October 1, 2027 release. The franchise's previous installment garnered massive success in 2022, grossing $772 million globally.