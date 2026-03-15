Intensified Monitoring Urged for India's Duopolistic Sectors

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) should step up monitoring of sectors showing duopolistic traits, a Parliamentary panel has urged. Regular market studies and targeted interventions are necessary to address the disproportionate market power observed in these sectors, according to a recently tabled report in the Lok Sabha.

Despite ongoing enforcement in digital markets, the panel notes that traditional sectors also exhibit high concentration levels. This pattern may affect consumer welfare and competition, spurring the need for CCI's increased vigilance. Besides regulation, the panel emphasizes the urgency of passing the Digital Competition Bill to better govern expanding digital markets.

The committee highlights the need for coordination with sectoral regulators and stakeholders, as well as filling staff shortages at CCI to enhance their institutional capacity and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. Strengthened oversight, combined with the proposed legislation, aims to protect consumer interests against anti-competitive practices.