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Electronics Snag Sidelines McLaren Duo at Chinese Grand Prix

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri of McLaren missed the Chinese Grand Prix due to car issues. Norris's car faced electronic problems, while Piastri's was pulled off the grid. The mishap followed their promising qualifying positions, creating setbacks for the team. The race began with 18 cars, missing McLaren's presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 12:51 IST
Electronics Snag Sidelines McLaren Duo at Chinese Grand Prix
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In a dramatic twist at the Chinese Grand Prix, the McLaren team faced unexpected challenges as both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri failed to commence the race due to technical difficulties. Norris's car experienced an electronics issue that prevented it from heading to the track, while Piastri's car was later removed from the grid.

The mechanics delved into resolving the issue with Norris's vehicle, aiming to find a solution as the crucial moment approached. Despite qualifying in promising positions, with Norris in sixth and Piastri in fifth, both slots were conspicuously vacant, marking a significant setback for McLaren.

The absence of McLaren cars was notable, as only 18 out of the expected 20 cars took their positions. The event also saw challenges for others, such as Williams's Alex Albon and Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto. Meanwhile, Kimi Antonelli made history as the youngest polesitter, representing Mercedes alongside George Russell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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