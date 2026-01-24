Republic Day Weekend: Surge in Short Getaways Boosts Travel Industry
The Republic Day long weekend is driving a surge in travel, with high booking rates at hotels and resorts. There's a growing preference for short, experience-led holidays, with destinations like Goa and Thailand seeing increased demand. The trend highlights a shift towards spontaneous, personalized travel experiences.
The Republic Day long weekend, kicking off on a Saturday, is fueling a significant uptick in travel, as hotels and resorts report increased bookings driven by high demand. Industry experts highlight this as a clear shift in traveler behavior, marked by a rise in micro-getaways.
There's an emerging trend towards short, experience-focused holidays shaping India's leisure travel market. Destinations with direct flight access, such as Goa, Thailand, and Vietnam, are witnessing heightened demand from Indian travelers, according to booking platforms.
High-profile executives, including Radisson Hotel Group's K B Kachru and MakeMyTrip's Rajesh Magow, affirm the strong appetite for weekend travel, particularly for nearby destinations. This shift towards short, high-value getaways reflects evolving traveler preferences for more spontaneous and customizable experiences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
