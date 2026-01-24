Spectacular Republic Day Parade to Feature Over 2,500 Artistes
A major highlight of the upcoming 77th Republic Day parade is the participation of nearly 2,500 artistes, showcasing India's diverse dance forms. A full dress rehearsal took place along with a captivating flypast display. This year's theme, '150 years of Vande Mataram', will underscore the cultural celebrations.
In a vibrant rehearsal for the 77th Republic Day parade, nearly 2,500 artistes have prepared to dazzle spectators with a captivating cultural performance on the Kartavya Path. The rehearsal took place on a bustling Saturday afternoon, with participants eagerly showcasing their segment, promising a spectacular display on the upcoming national holiday.
The parade will also feature a grand flypast involving 29 aircraft, including 16 fighter jets such as Rafale and Su-30 MKI. The air show is set to mesmerize onlookers, despite some sections being postponed earlier due to inclement weather. Officials confirmed that the parade's theme centers around '150 years of Vande Mataram.'
The creative process for the event has engaged top talent, with contributions from music director M M Keeravani, lyricist Subhash Sehgal, narrator Anupam Kher, and choreographer Santosh Nair. The comprehensive theme, combining cultural and ceremonial displays, promises a stirring homage to India's rich heritage and aspirations.
