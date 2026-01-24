Left Menu

Spectacular Republic Day Parade to Feature Over 2,500 Artistes

A major highlight of the upcoming 77th Republic Day parade is the participation of nearly 2,500 artistes, showcasing India's diverse dance forms. A full dress rehearsal took place along with a captivating flypast display. This year's theme, '150 years of Vande Mataram', will underscore the cultural celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 18:51 IST
Spectacular Republic Day Parade to Feature Over 2,500 Artistes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant rehearsal for the 77th Republic Day parade, nearly 2,500 artistes have prepared to dazzle spectators with a captivating cultural performance on the Kartavya Path. The rehearsal took place on a bustling Saturday afternoon, with participants eagerly showcasing their segment, promising a spectacular display on the upcoming national holiday.

The parade will also feature a grand flypast involving 29 aircraft, including 16 fighter jets such as Rafale and Su-30 MKI. The air show is set to mesmerize onlookers, despite some sections being postponed earlier due to inclement weather. Officials confirmed that the parade's theme centers around '150 years of Vande Mataram.'

The creative process for the event has engaged top talent, with contributions from music director M M Keeravani, lyricist Subhash Sehgal, narrator Anupam Kher, and choreographer Santosh Nair. The comprehensive theme, combining cultural and ceremonial displays, promises a stirring homage to India's rich heritage and aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

European digital identity risks reinforcing control instead of empowerment

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026